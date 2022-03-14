$102.95 Million in Sales Expected for DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) will post $102.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DocGo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $98.10 million to $107.80 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocGo will report full year sales of $300.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $295.50 million to $305.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $379.36 million, with estimates ranging from $358.71 million to $400.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DocGo.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DCGO. Barclays initiated coverage on DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. initiated coverage on DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocGo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCGO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at $599,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at $6,545,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at $7,013,000. 32.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCGO stock opened at $6.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26. DocGo has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.86.

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

