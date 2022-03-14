11,256 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Purchased by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. bought a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in KLA by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 72,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 4,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in KLA by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $320.00. 1,558,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $379.44 and a 200 day moving average of $377.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $284.49 and a 1-year high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.00.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

