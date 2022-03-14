112,750 Shares in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 112,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of Victoria’s Secret at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSCO. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

In other Victoria’s Secret news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE VSCO opened at $46.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $40.90 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.30.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

Victoria’s Secret Profile (Get Rating)

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.