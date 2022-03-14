134,532 Shares in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 134,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Shattuck Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 64.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 56.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 26.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 209,350.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 177.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:STTK opened at $4.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 3.39. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

