135,967 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Acquired by Atlantic Private Wealth LLC

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 135,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,643,000. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 7.6% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,660,000 after buying an additional 904,543 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,130,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,055,000 after buying an additional 49,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,283,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,498,000 after buying an additional 481,123 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,364,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,379,000 after buying an additional 858,211 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,628,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,792,000 after buying an additional 43,826 shares during the period.

VXUS traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.20. 135,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,496,008. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average of $63.45. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $55.15 and a 12-month high of $67.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%.

