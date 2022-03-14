$177.02 Million in Sales Expected for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $177.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $177.40 million and the lowest is $176.66 million. Calix posted sales of $162.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year sales of $745.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $742.40 million to $750.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $831.12 million, with estimates ranging from $816.64 million to $845.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.92 million. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Calix in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

CALX opened at $43.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.70. Calix has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $408,257,000 after buying an additional 385,576 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Calix by 12.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,707,000 after purchasing an additional 322,325 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Calix by 6.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,685,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,746,000 after purchasing an additional 165,641 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Calix by 14.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,975,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,665,000 after purchasing an additional 247,656 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Calix by 14.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,771,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,588,000 after purchasing an additional 228,613 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

