$181.17 Million in Sales Expected for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) will post sales of $181.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $169.85 million to $192.50 million. Bluegreen Vacations reported sales of $146.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full-year sales of $819.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $793.66 million to $846.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $854.07 million, with estimates ranging from $835.54 million to $872.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 19.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BVH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 19.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 36.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BVH opened at $31.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.83. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $650.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.83.

About Bluegreen Vacations (Get Rating)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

