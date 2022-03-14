$190.67 Million in Sales Expected for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) to report sales of $190.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $197.77 million and the lowest is $178.43 million. Alarm.com reported sales of $172.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year sales of $815.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $813.77 million to $818.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $883.64 million, with estimates ranging from $871.45 million to $890.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alarm.com.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALRM shares. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.43.

Alarm.com stock opened at $64.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 63.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 6.51. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $95.83.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $64,839.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Alarm.com by 16.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Alarm.com by 14.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Alarm.com by 7.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 8.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alarm.com (ALRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.