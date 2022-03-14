$193.20 Million in Sales Expected for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) to report sales of $193.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $193.10 million and the highest is $193.30 million. Axcelis Technologies posted sales of $132.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year sales of $812.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $810.10 million to $815.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $861.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACLS shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $612,206.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $218,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,636 shares of company stock worth $1,037,786. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 5,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1,406.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACLS stock opened at $63.38 on Monday. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $77.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.53.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

