1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.53

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 85870 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ONEM shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.69.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.03.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 135,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 53,883 shares during the last quarter. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $989,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 372,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

