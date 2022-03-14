-$2.20 EPS Expected for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.27) and the lowest is ($2.86). Ascendis Pharma A/S reported earnings per share of ($1.41) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year earnings of ($9.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.34) to ($6.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($7.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.05) to ($3.22). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.
Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 5,015.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 179.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 50,343 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period.
Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $102.18 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $101.04 and a twelve month high of $178.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.73.
About Ascendis Pharma A/S
Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.
