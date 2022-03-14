$21.75 Million in Sales Expected for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) will report $21.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.01 million. CatchMark Timber Trust reported sales of $27.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full year sales of $82.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.91 million to $83.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $85.36 million, with estimates ranging from $81.33 million to $88.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 38.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

CTT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $8.15 on Monday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $399.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,043,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,219,000 after purchasing an additional 54,286 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 143,659 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 25,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 109,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 41,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

