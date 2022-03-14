$210,000.00 in Sales Expected for Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $210,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brickell Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. Brickell Biotech reported sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Brickell Biotech will report full year sales of $510,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $450,000.00 to $600,000.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.89 million, with estimates ranging from $470,000.00 to $11.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brickell Biotech.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

BBI stock opened at $0.24 on Monday. Brickell Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brickell Biotech by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 168,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 89,038 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brickell Biotech by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25,985 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Brickell Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Brickell Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Brickell Biotech by 277.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,200 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.

