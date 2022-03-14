21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Down to $4.76

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.76, but opened at $4.33. 21Vianet Group shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 84,458 shares.

VNET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 21Vianet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $543.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNET. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 25.2% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 12,106,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $209,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,909 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 321.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,551,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,960 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 64.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,875,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,840,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,650,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,947 shares during the last quarter.

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

