21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Down to $4.76

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.76, but opened at $4.33. 21Vianet Group shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 84,458 shares.
VNET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 21Vianet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $543.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.24.
21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)
VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
