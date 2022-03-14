23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.57

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 3.57 and last traded at 3.59, with a volume of 123904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 3.66.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ME shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 23andMe from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 23andMe from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of 7.55.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 23andMe during the second quarter valued at $894,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in 23andMe during the second quarter valued at $298,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in 23andMe during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in 23andMe during the second quarter valued at $14,321,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in 23andMe during the second quarter valued at $258,000. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME)
23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.
