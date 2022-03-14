263,258 Shares in Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Bought by Atlantic Private Wealth LLC

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 263,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000. Markforged comprises 1.2% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC owned 0.14% of Markforged at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKFG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Markforged in the third quarter valued at $44,312,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Markforged in the third quarter valued at $27,948,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Markforged by 193.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,161,000 after buying an additional 2,808,120 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Markforged in the third quarter valued at $17,592,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Markforged in the third quarter valued at $16,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on MKFG shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Markforged from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.55.
In other Markforged news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 35,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $170,975.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 234,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,240 over the last 90 days.
Markforged Company Profile
