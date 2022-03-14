27,511 Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Dynatrace by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.38 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 1,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $68,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $350,700 and sold 9,131 shares valued at $397,957. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $39.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $80.13. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.86, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.54.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

