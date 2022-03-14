29,181 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Acquired by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,504,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $53,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.80.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWK stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.21. The company had a trading volume of 32,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.42 and a 200 day moving average of $180.51. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.29 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

