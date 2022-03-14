2crazyNFT Trading Down 4.8% This Week (2CRZ)

2crazyNFT (CURRENCY:2CRZ) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. In the last week, 2crazyNFT has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One 2crazyNFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. 2crazyNFT has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $119,686.00 worth of 2crazyNFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00045051 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,573.76 or 0.06620851 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,881.60 or 1.00020880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00040801 BTC.

2crazyNFT Coin Profile

2crazyNFT’s total supply is 497,620,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,470,569 coins. 2crazyNFT’s official Twitter account is @2crazylive

