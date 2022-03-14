$30.02 Million in Sales Expected for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) to announce $30.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.54 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $22.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $136.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.90 million to $140.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $181.63 million, with estimates ranging from $155.30 million to $198.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.77. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 38.53% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on AERI. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.52.

NASDAQ AERI opened at $9.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 696.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,017,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 889,851 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,799,000 after purchasing an additional 690,649 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 184,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,882,000 after purchasing an additional 156,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

