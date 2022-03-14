31,814 Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 75.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.63.

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $56.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.65. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

