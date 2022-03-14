$35.81 Million in Sales Expected for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) will post $35.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.02 million to $41.60 million. Seanergy Maritime reported sales of $20.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full year sales of $159.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $155.10 million to $163.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $157.06 million, with estimates ranging from $146.00 million to $168.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Seanergy Maritime.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHIP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 22.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 60,915 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter worth about $4,378,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHIP opened at $1.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06. The company has a market cap of $196.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.36. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

