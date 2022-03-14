$350.54 Million in Sales Expected for DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) This Quarter

Analysts expect DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) to announce sales of $350.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DouYu International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $353.20 million and the lowest is $346.28 million. DouYu International posted sales of $347.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th.
On average, analysts expect that DouYu International will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DouYu International.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DouYu International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.
DOYU opened at $1.46 on Monday. DouYu International has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $14.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.93.
DouYu International Company Profile (Get Rating)
DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DouYu International (DOYU)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DouYu International (DOYU)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.