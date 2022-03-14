$350.54 Million in Sales Expected for DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) This Quarter

Analysts expect DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) to announce sales of $350.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DouYu International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $353.20 million and the lowest is $346.28 million. DouYu International posted sales of $347.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that DouYu International will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DouYu International.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DouYu International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOYU. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 846.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,651,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,938 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 2,111.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,605,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,549 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth about $4,064,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,441,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,014 shares during the period. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOYU opened at $1.46 on Monday. DouYu International has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $14.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.93.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

