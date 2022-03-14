$36.14 Million in Sales Expected for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) This Quarter

Analysts expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) to post $36.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.70 million and the highest is $36.58 million. MiX Telematics posted sales of $34.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $143.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.90 million to $143.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $150.87 million, with estimates ranging from $150.64 million to $151.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MIXT shares. TheStreet cut MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MiX Telematics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of MIXT stock opened at $12.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The company has a market cap of $291.63 million, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is presently 51.35%.

In related news, Director Ian Jacobs purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Catherine J. Lewis sold 69,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $34,191.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,664,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,314. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 62.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in MiX Telematics during the second quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 157.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

