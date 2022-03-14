$4.22 Million in Sales Expected for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $4.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.88 million and the lowest is $3.55 million. Eos Energy Enterprises posted sales of $160,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,537.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full-year sales of $50.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.05 million to $51.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $188.10 million, with estimates ranging from $185.45 million to $190.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 million. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 144.26% and a negative net margin of 2,701.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.04) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EOSE. B. Riley reduced their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, CFO Randall B. Gonzales bought 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $119,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander Dimitrief bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 121,350 shares of company stock worth $355,179 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter worth $51,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 59.4% in the third quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 451.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOSE opened at $3.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.34. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

