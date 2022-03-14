$41.81 Million in Sales Expected for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) to report sales of $41.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.86 million. Goosehead Insurance posted sales of $31.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year sales of $207.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $204.91 million to $210.28 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $276.48 million, with estimates ranging from $270.60 million to $287.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.10 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 18,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.41, for a total transaction of $2,563,889.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $898,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,138 shares of company stock worth $6,350,863 in the last ninety days. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,474,000 after acquiring an additional 50,745 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,948,000 after acquiring an additional 555,090 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,945,000 after acquiring an additional 415,991 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $94,106,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,474,000 after acquiring an additional 45,439 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $66.62 on Monday. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $63.26 and a one year high of $181.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.42.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

