42,682 Shares in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 302.1% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Shares of NXTG stock opened at $71.70 on Monday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $70.31 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.232 per share. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

