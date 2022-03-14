$471.25 Million in Sales Expected for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) to announce $471.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $456.36 million and the highest is $496.20 million. Aaron’s posted sales of $481.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Aaron’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $21.84 on Monday. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $676.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average of $24.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 12.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 65.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 142.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Aaron’s during the third quarter worth $203,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

