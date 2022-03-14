48,779 Shares in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Acquired by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 48,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RHI. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 35.7% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,176,000 after purchasing an additional 268,100 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 74.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 545,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,704,000 after purchasing an additional 232,315 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 362.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 258,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,909,000 after purchasing an additional 202,424 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter worth approximately $19,072,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 249.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 195,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,651,000 after acquiring an additional 139,743 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE RHI traded up $1.85 on Monday, hitting $110.66. 803,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,035. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.06. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.17 and a 12 month high of $125.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.46.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.15%.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.
Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.
