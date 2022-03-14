48,779 Shares in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Acquired by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 48,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RHI. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 35.7% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,176,000 after purchasing an additional 268,100 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 74.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 545,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,704,000 after purchasing an additional 232,315 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 362.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 258,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,909,000 after purchasing an additional 202,424 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter worth approximately $19,072,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 249.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 195,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,651,000 after acquiring an additional 139,743 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

NYSE RHI traded up $1.85 on Monday, hitting $110.66. 803,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,035. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.06. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.17 and a 12 month high of $125.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.15%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

About Robert Half International (Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.