$5.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) to report sales of $5.54 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.51 billion. Truist Financial posted sales of $5.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year sales of $22.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.72 billion to $23.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.97 billion to $24.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $57.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $51.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,660,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,728,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,751 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,279,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,768,196,000 after acquiring an additional 226,170 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,188,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,474,773,000 after acquiring an additional 473,472 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,953,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,553,000 after acquiring an additional 61,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

