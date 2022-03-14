$540.28 Million in Sales Expected for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) will report sales of $540.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $539.80 million to $540.90 million. Sleep Number posted sales of $568.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.13). Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The company had revenue of $491.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNBR shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.25.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 0.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 62.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 1.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $60.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.33. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $55.18 and a fifty-two week high of $150.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

