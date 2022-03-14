$602.25 Million in Sales Expected for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) to report sales of $602.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Azul’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $514.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $688.14 million. Azul reported sales of $334.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Azul will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.49) earnings per share. Azul’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Azul presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Azul by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 69.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 101.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AZUL opened at $11.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53. Azul has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

