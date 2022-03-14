$638.11 Million in Sales Expected for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) to announce sales of $638.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ares Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $656.43 million and the lowest is $622.10 million. Ares Management reported sales of $411.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

ARES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 57,680 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $4,742,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,978 shares of company stock worth $27,492,390 in the last ninety days. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 120.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $71.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day moving average of $78.92. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.68%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

