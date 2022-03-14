$69.97 Million in Sales Expected for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $69.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for QCR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.30 million and the highest is $71.00 million. QCR reported sales of $65.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year sales of $313.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $286.30 million to $331.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $344.60 million, with estimates ranging from $302.40 million to $369.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73. QCR had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in QCR by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in QCR during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in QCR during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in QCR by 30.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in QCR by 32.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCRH opened at $54.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. QCR has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $62.34. The company has a market capitalization of $851.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

