$698.10 Million in Sales Expected for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) to announce sales of $698.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $677.00 million and the highest is $713.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported sales of $722.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year sales of $2.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZION has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $152,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,495 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 23,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $64.21 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

