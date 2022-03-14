$71.33 Million in Sales Expected for Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) will report $71.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.00 million. Aviat Networks posted sales of $66.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full-year sales of $296.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $292.02 million to $299.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $312.80 million, with estimates ranging from $306.20 million to $326.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aviat Networks.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 37.41%. The company had revenue of $77.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

AVNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,298,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 4,627.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 135,681 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 556.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 120,797 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 2,465.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 84,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 584.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 82,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aviat Networks stock opened at $26.87 on Monday. Aviat Networks has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $43.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $300.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.89.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

