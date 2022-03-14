8,170 Shares in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Acquired by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,193,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,801,000 after acquiring an additional 142,304 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Elastic by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,535,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,818,000 after acquiring an additional 128,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,903,000 after acquiring an additional 73,810 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Elastic by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 800,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,193,000 after acquiring an additional 31,148 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 633,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,400,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elastic alerts:

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elastic stock traded down $5.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.75. 135,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,438. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Elastic has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ESTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.35.

Elastic Profile (Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.