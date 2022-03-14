$89.10 Million in Sales Expected for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) to post $89.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.00 million. GrowGeneration posted sales of $90.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year sales of $431.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $428.16 million to $435.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $545.36 million, with estimates ranging from $509.80 million to $628.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. GrowGeneration’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRWG shares. Roth Capital downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 57.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 16.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,328,000 after purchasing an additional 50,519 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 52.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 21.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 34.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $8.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The company has a market cap of $503.08 million, a P/E ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 2.75.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

