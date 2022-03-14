9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Short Interest Down 34.4% in February

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 767,800 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the February 13th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:JFU traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.80. 66,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,669. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07. 9F has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $3.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 9F by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 38,220 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 9F during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 9F by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of 9F during the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of 9F by 145.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 477,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 283,231 shares in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

