A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,725 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,650 shares during the quarter. Primoris Services makes up 1.8% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.23% of Primoris Services worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Primoris Services by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Primoris Services by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Primoris Services by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PRIM traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $26.83. 421,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,369. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.16. Primoris Services Co. has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $41.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average of $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $884.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.22%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

