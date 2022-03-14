A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.57 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 2.2% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,175,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,836,805. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $138.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

