A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 4,896 Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,896 shares during the period. ASA Gold and Precious Metals accounts for about 1.5% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.60% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 26.6% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 15.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 21.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASA stock traded down $1.16 on Monday, reaching $21.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,972. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 1 year low of $18.46 and a 1 year high of $24.70.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. operates as a closed-end precious metals and mining investment fund. It engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

