a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 21st (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands’ (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, March 21st. a.k.a. Brands had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 22nd. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $11.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

AKA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

AKA stock opened at $4.37 on Monday. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.71.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 157.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other a.k.a. Brands news, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $51,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard purchased 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $287,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 69,305 shares of company stock valued at $442,780 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $3,865,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $1,103,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $856,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

