A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

NYSE:AOS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.49. The stock had a trading volume of 16,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,900. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $60.39 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.30.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.