AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.09

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 154472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get AAC Technologies alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AAC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.