AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458,506 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.87% of AAON worth $29,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in AAON by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in AAON by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AAON by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in AAON by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in AAON by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

In other AAON news, Director David Raymond Stewart acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

AAON stock opened at $53.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.25. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $83.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). AAON had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $136.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. AAON’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

