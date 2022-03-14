AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $52.42

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.42 and last traded at $52.48, with a volume of 1703 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.84.

AAON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 0.69.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). AAON had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $136.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AAON news, Director David Raymond Stewart acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.63 per share, with a total value of $53,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAON by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,298,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,296,000 after purchasing an additional 163,628 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AAON by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,203,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,005,000 after purchasing an additional 450,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AAON by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,335,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,093,000 after purchasing an additional 48,138 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AAON by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of AAON during the third quarter worth approximately $32,481,000. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

