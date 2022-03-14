Aavegotchi (GHST) 1-Day Volume Hits $29.29 Million

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $115.76 million and $29.29 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.92 or 0.00004921 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aavegotchi is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 62,169,699 coins and its circulating supply is 60,405,535 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

