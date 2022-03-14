ABB (NYSE:ABB) Shares Gap Up to $32.50

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.50, but opened at $33.66. ABB shares last traded at $33.37, with a volume of 25,603 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on ABB. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.30. The company has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.06.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. ABB’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in ABB by 93.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in ABB by 6.6% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ABB in the third quarter worth $2,175,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 9.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the third quarter valued at $11,531,000. 9.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

