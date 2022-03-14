Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Reduced by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,065 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 3.3% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,867,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,862 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,129,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,195,052,000 after acquiring an additional 691,934 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,629,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,610,044,000 after acquiring an additional 646,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,026,692 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,184,450,000 after acquiring an additional 451,810 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE ABT traded up $1.50 on Monday, reaching $115.52. 5,526,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,679,485. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.58.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 13,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $1,031,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,084 shares of company stock worth $6,237,253. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.